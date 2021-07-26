Where is it now, how bad is it and where is it going next?
That's what scientists from several organizations are trying to figure out about red tide. To do this, they collect hundreds of water samples, investigate reports of fish kills and accept input from the public.
It's been a busy summer, as strong red tide blooms have been plaguing Tampa Bay and beaches in Sarasota and Pinellas counties in recent weeks.
Earlier this year, blooms of the red tide algae, K. brevis, were reported in Collier and Lee counties, and also in Charlotte Harbor, sloshing around between Englewood, Port Charlotte, Boca Grande and Punta Gorda.
State scientists from the Florida Fish and Conservation Commission's Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute answered some questions from The Daily Sun about what they're doing and the tools they use.
Are you using a "red tide robot" to gather water samples? If so, how does it work and where are you deploying it?
We are one of a few groups using autonomous sampling or robots. In our group, we are using something called the Imaging Flow CytoBot (or IFCB, from McLane Research Laboratories) for monitoring. This instrument is automated to sample every 20 minutes or so, and then collects images of individual cells in the sample. It can generate upwards to 30,000 images per hour and more than 500 samples per week.
We use artificial intelligence to specifically identify red tide cells. We have deployed IFCBs in several different ways, but mostly on ships during research surveys to generate a map of red tide distribution in near real time, or submerged at a fixed location. Recent deployments include Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay, and we have a survey led by NOAA-AOML that will leave from Miami and extend up the Florida coast to Clearwater later this month.
In terms of red tide, Karenia brevis, bloom research, IFCB robots can help capture early onset of bloom events and serve as an early warning, track bloom progression over time, show when a bloom has passed, and help us determine when and/or where cells are dividing, amongst a great many other things. The recent deployment in Tampa Bay, for example, showed us when cell levels started to decline over this past weekend.
We also work with University of South Florida and Mote Marine Laboratory researchers, who use different robots (gliders) that move up and down in the water column. Their robots look for elevated levels of chlorophyll (a proxy for algal biomass) in offshore waters.
The recent, more-intense red tide blooms have been crawling up the coast and were first in Collier and Lee, then Charlotte Harbor and lower Sarasota, now are up in Manatee and Tampa Bay and beyond. Can we still expect red tide blooms to roll in from offshore?
Blooms initiate offshore at depth before being transported to the coast, typically in late summer or fall. Red tide was first detected at bloom concentrations in December 2020, but there were increases in strandings of sea birds (cormorants) that feed offshore as early as October, and testing confirmed they had been exposed to the red tide toxin.
We are not quite in the window where we expect new initiation from offshore to occur, and it can be difficult to track that if we already have an ongoing bloom persisting from the prior year. We will certainly be monitoring with this in mind. The gliders that USF and Mote uses can help with this offshore monitoring; USF just had one come out and both groups plan to deploy in August.
Where next do you anticipate red tide to bloom?
This is difficult to say. The current bloom could expand to counties to the north or south based on oceanographic conditions. In terms of the “next” bloom, most blooms are first observed somewhere along the coast of Southwest Florida — typically between the Tampa Bay region down to Collier County.
Is the bloom’s movement up the coast unusual?
The time of year is unusual — we don’t often have blooms this time of year — but the movement is not unusual and we see north/south movement frequently along the coast during blooms depending on prevailing winds and ocean currents.
