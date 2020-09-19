COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Sean Blaney won’t stop helping animals and people until he reaches his goal — and even then the Englewood Eagle Scout may continue on a charitable path.
As COVID-19 continues to impact families, Sean knew he should do something special to help the Suncoast Humane Society for his Eagle Scout project.
Through a GoFundMe account and asking for donations, Sean’s goal is to raise $4,500 for the Humane Society. He created a YouTube video explaining the shelter’s needs.
The teen said with COVID-19, some families are struggling to put food on their table and some have to give up their pets. He said it’s stressful on both the pet and its owner.
As an Eagle Scout for Englewood’s Troop 26, he’s fundraising for the Humane Society for pet food and other supplies.
According to the Humane Society, “Sean recognized the immense need to help families that are struggling to provide pet food and we can’t thank him enough for thinking of the animals and families and for creating this fundraiser.”
As she donated $25, a friend of Sean’s, Maureen Cerbone, a teacher at L.A. Ainger Middle School writes, “Sean has tenacity to achieve what he sets his mind to.”
To help Sean raise money for the Suncoast Humane Society Community Pet Food Bank, you can donate to www.gofundme.com under Sean Eagle Scout.
New Hope Church helps out
When they realized more clients need help at CHAPS Food & Hygiene Pantry in Port Charlotte, members of the New Hope Church in North Port recently made a large donation of food.
“New Hope stepped up and gave $2,000 worth of food that really helped with COVID relief,” said CHAPS Director Mercie Chick. CHAPS provides food and hygiene items without cost to those persons in need living with HIV/AIDS and their dependents. “Thank you Pamela Rohr, the assistant minister, and David (Wilkins) the New Hope food pantry manager, for arranging this donation. The church even did a really nice video for the partnership they did with us.”
CHAPS, a nonprofit at 18200 Paulson Drive A-1, Port Charlotte, is in need of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and other hygiene products. For more information, www.chapsfoodpantry.com.
Rotonda drive helps
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club conducted a small-scale food drive Sept. 12. It was small-scale mostly because none of the club’s members drive pickup trucks, club members said. No matter. Many Rotonda community residents heard about the food drive and came to donate at the Rotonda Community Center parking lot drive-thru-style. The members collected three SUVs full of 757 items and some very nice cash donations from 48 donors in two hours.
Club members thanked Ruth Hill, Jubilee Center coordinator, and her volunteers for unloading the donations at St. David’s Episcopal Church on Monday.
