ENGLEWOOD — Boy Scout Troop 36 may not be very big in numbers, but they get around Englewood.
Troop members can be found cleaning up and placing flags on soldiers' graves at the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery. They greet veterans at sporting events. They are often asked to volunteer in the community including presenting colors at F.A.M.E. (Friends for the Advancement of Music Education), and they have an annual tradition of cleaning up the Englewood United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall the morning after Project Graduation.
As an ongoing fundraiser, they have a program where they will display flags at local businesses. So far, they've done it for Memorial Day and Flag Day, but also have Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day and Presidents Day, all for a $60 a year donation. The Scouts supply and raise the flags for each of those holidays, then remove them when the observance is done.
Now the group is raising money for each of its six members — who range in age from 13 to 15 — to get merit badges in first aid, fishing, the environment and others at Camp Hines in Maine.
"We have $1,500 left to be raised," said Matt Grannan, a Scout dad. "We are selling four flavors of jerky for $1 each. We are displaying flags at businesses and doing anything else we can to get the money needed for our troop to get to Maine."
At Camp Hines, Scouts explore areas of the 300-acre site offering a high-rope course, spider webs, and grapevines. The Scouts have no time for video games or cell phones as there are more than a dozen activities including camping, fishing, craftstrip and duct tape projects, painting, woodburning, hiking, blindfolded tent pitching, matchless fire building, capture the flag, baseball, flag football, swimming, plus board games and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities. Scouts also learn how to use GPS systems.
"This camp really gives the scouts enrichment. They will even get to go whale watching," Grannan said. "We are very proud that four or five of our scout members are on their way to their eagle scout projects. They each will do something to improve our community."
For more information on the flag display, store and maintenance flag program email Troop 36 at scoutstroop36@gmail.com or to buy beef jerky call 941-218-3791 or 941-815-1084.
