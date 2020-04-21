Sea turtle nesting season officially starts May 1 — but some mother loggerheads didn't get the memo.
Mote Marine Laboratory reported one loggerhead, the most common sea turtle in Florida waters, has already nested on Siesta Key. Another made a false crawl on Longboat Key, meaning a female dragged herself onto the beach but didn't lay eggs.
The marine lab oversees 300 volunteers who patrol 35 miles of Gulf beaches from Venice north to Longboat Key. South of Venice, the Coastal Wildlife Club organizes and oversees 140 or more volunteers on Manasota Key.
While more sea turtles nest along Florida's East Coast, Manasota Key and other Gulf beaches are prime nesting beaches for loggerhead, green and the occasional Kemp's ridley sea turtles.
"Manasota Key has a specific federal designation as a critical habitat for loggerhead (sea turtles)," said Carol Leonard, CWC administrator and board member. Wilma Katz and Zoe Bass are the state authorized state sea turtle nesting primary permit holders on Manasota Key.
Last year wasn't a record-breaking nesting season, but the CWC volunteers reported 3,954 nests on Manasota Key. In 2016, more than 5,000 nests were documented on Manasota Key.
"While these numbers are heartening, they are only part of the picture," Leonard said in an email to the Sun. "They usually do not nest every year. They need to replenish their energy stores (fat) at their foraging areas before they migrate back to the nesting beaches."
Depending on the species, female sea turtles might nest in two- or three-year cycles. A sea turtle may take 20 to 30 years before it reaches sexual maturity.
The recent beach restoration of Manasota Key had to be completed before May 1, according to permit requirements. The sand is tilled to loosen it in anticipation of the nesting turtles. However, nesting seasons after beach renourishment projects tend to see fewer nests. At the same time, stretches of the beach where there was little or no sand may see nesting where it hadn't been in previous years.
Brenda Bossman, the state permit holder overseeing nestings on Knight and Don Pedro islands, is preparing for the nesting season. Unlike Manasota Key, state permitting does allow beach nourishment on Knight and Don Pedro islands after May 1.
"We will be moving nests for the nourishment project," Bossman wrote in an email to the Sun. "I leased a six-person UTV so we can have plenty of space for four people. If things get better, we can run with six."
With the pandemic looming, she said, "I've ordered masks for everyone and we always use gloves. Also ordered lots of hand sanitizer (hope it comes) and alcohol wipes."
Volunteer duties
The CWC volunteers are required to attend an online seminar conducted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They are assigned to zones, averaging 0.63 linear miles. They take to the beaches at dawn when crawl tracks are less likely to be disturbed.
The patrols are not leisurely morning walks on the beach.
Volunteers are trained to identify and record what species of sea turtle crawled onto the beach and whether it was a false crawl or the female dug a nest. Crawls are measured, photographs taken, GPS and other data is collected. Stakes, which volunteers carry with them, mark and identify the individual nests. Later in the season, volunteers check the nests regularly for hatches.
How to help
Public beaches may be closed now, due to the pandemic, but when they do reopen, people need to remember they are sharing the beaches with nesting turtles, especially at night.
Lights, including flashlights on cells phones, can be especially distracting and disruptive to the nesting females and disorientating to the hatchlings emerging from their nests. If a nesting turtle or hatchlings are spotted, remain quiet, at a distance and in the dark.
All sea turtle species are classified as endangered or threatened with federal and state protections, including their nests.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com. To learn more about nesting on Manasota Key, visit the Coastal Wildlife Club website at www.coastalwildlifeclub.org or the club's Facebook page.
