The nesting sea turtle season is taking off.
"It was a busy day on the beach," said Brenda Bossman, who is the state permit holder overseeing sea turtle nesting volunteers on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
Bossman logged in seven new nests Monday morning. Knight and Don Pedro have seen more than 60 nests so far this season. The local sea turtle season runs from May 1 to Oct. 31.
Like on Manasota Key this season, Bossman documented on May 21 a Kemp's ridley nest at the Palm Island Resort.
Kemp's ridley is the smallest of sea turtle species and one of the most endangered, viewed as "critically imperiled" by wildlife officials. Female Kemp's ridleys will lay two to three clutches each season with a 100 eggs per clutch. The incubation period for the eggs is 45 to 58 days.
Bossman also suspects the barrier island has seen what could be a nesting loggerhead-green hybrid. She is checking with state wildlife officials on the identification of the turtle.
The Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees sea turtle nesting on Manasota Key, is also seeing its share of sea turtle nesting. According to the counts posted on the CWC Facebook page, as of May 28, volunteers have logged 670 loggerhead nests and the one Kemp's ridley nest.
North of Manasota Key, Mote Marine Laboratory oversees nesting from Venice to Longboat Key. So far, Mote volunteers identified 331 loggerhead nests of which 33 were laid in Venice and another 43 were laid on Casey Key near Nokomis. Check updated numbers on Mote's website, Mote.org.
Sea turtles, their hatchlings and nests are protected. To report someone disturbing a sea turtle nest or an injured, dead or harassed sea turtle call Wildlife Alert 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or report it online. Cell phone users can also call *FWC or #FWC, or send a text to Tip@MyFWC.com.
To learn more about sea turtles and sea turtle nesting, visit myfwc.com.
