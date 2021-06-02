ENGLEWOOD — A mother loggerhead proved how determine nesting sea turtles can be.
Female loggerheads, which can weigh 250-280 pounds on average, are lugging themselves nightly up and out of the Gulf of Mexico, crawling up local beaches and laying clutches of eggs.
Recently, a loggerhead lumbered up onto Manasota Key, dragged itself right up to the steps of the wooden cross-over stairs between the beach and the La Coquina condominiums.
If the turtle had better dexterity, she might have climbed the stairs. Instead, she dug her nest at the base of the stairs and laid her eggs right there before covering them with sand and returning to the Gulf. Sea turtles lay 50 eggs per nest.
"If someone hadn’t seen her, we would have thought it was a false crawl," suggested Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota-Sandpiper Key Association.
A false crawl is when a sea turtle crawls up onto the beach but turns back into the Gulf without laying its eggs. Coastal Wildlife Club volunteers confirmed the turtle laid a nest at the foot of the stairway.
CWC volunteer sea turtle patrols document the nesting on Manasota Key. As of their most recent public posting, May 28, the CWC recorded 670 loggerhead nests and 902 false crawls on Manasota. The barrier island also saw one nest by a Kemp's ridley, one of the rarest and smallest sea turtle species.
From Venice north to Longboat Key, Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle nesting volunteers.
As of May 29, Mote volunteers reported 543 loggerhead nests and two green sea turtle nests and 581 false crawls.
Check www.facebook.com/CoastalWildlifeClub and mote.org/news/environment-updates for posted information.
Not just sea turtles
Brenda Bossman is the primary state permit holder overseeing sea turtle patrols on the 2-plus mile stretch of Gulf beaches from the Palm Island Resort south to the Don Pedro State Park.
So far this nesting season, which officially began May 1 and ends Oct. 31, volunteers reported 100 nests, a typical number of nests for this time of year, Bossman said.
What was a bit unusual was a female manatee, who happened to be lounging in the shallows.
Some people thought she might be stranded, but she wasn't. Bossman spotted what she assumed were six male manatees lingering near shore, not far from the female.
Manatees generally mate in the spring and summer months. On average, one calf is born every two to five years, according to the Save the Manatee Club and other sources. The females nurse their calves from one to two years.
Bossman suspects the female probably needed a respite from the amorous males.
To learn more about sea turtles or manatees, visit myfwc.com.
