ENGLEWOOD — For the second time this week, firefighters rushed to three apartment units off South Indiana Avenue, near the Sarasota-Charlotte county line in Englewood for a structure fire.
On Wednesday, at 10:32 a.m. a fire broke out in the back end of the two-story apartment near 4 Paws Dog Grooming, which is behind Texas Best Barbecue and the Sportsmans Pub at 801 S. Indiana Ave.
The firefighters quickly converged on the blaze which damaged the apartments, but not the three businesses, according to Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton.
"When we arrived, there were flames on the first and second floors and in the attic," he said. "We cut a hole in the roof to ventilate it, we dropped hose lines and sent in search teams. No one was hurt.
"Crews went in pretty quick and knocked down the fire that was in back part of the bottom floor and the right side of the second floor."
Five engine trucks responded along with a ladder truck, two rescues from Sarasota County, Easton, the battalion chief and assistant chief.
"The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire," Easton said. "We know the fire at one of the residences on Monday was caused by a hot water heater. It didn't cause nearly as much damage as the fire Wednesday. We don't know anything about the new fire yet."
On Monday, there were 10 fire trucks and two rescue units dispatched to put out the hot water heater fire.
Also on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m., firefighters battled a half-acre brush fire at Englewood Farm Acres, a gated community off River Road.
"They (firefighters) had it under control pretty quickly," Easton said. "We've been pretty busy this week."
On Tuesday night, firefighters responded to a mobile home at about 9 p.m. at the Avenue of Americas and San Casa Drive in Englewood.
"There were construction workers on site when the fire broke out," Easton said. "The mobile home was a total loss. The fire marshal deemed the cause accidental."
