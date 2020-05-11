ROTONDA WEST — Turns out the sequel was just as good as the original.
For two hours Saturday morning, a group of volunteers smiled under their protective masks as they unloaded car after car after SUV of precious donated food and hygiene materials.
They quickly and carefully loaded the bags and boxes into the beds of pickup trucks, which hauled 11 fully packed loads directly to St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because three weeks ago, many of the same volunteers did much of the same work, that time sending most of the trucks to another food pantry in need, Englewood Helping Hand.
Realtor Steve Reed organized both events, and reported excellent turnout for both. On Saturday, the volunteers unloaded 276 cars. The donors drove into the parking lot of the Rotonda West Association, and popped their trunks or back doors so the volunteers could get to the donations.
“Wow! What an outpouring,” Reed wrote on a Facebook post following the drive. “Thank you to everyone including all the generous givers!”
Reed said he wanted to give the small, local pantries a boost, especially since the annual Postal Carriers drive was canceled this year. Both Helping Hand and the Jubilee Center — as well as other pantries — have seen an escalation in need, due to people losing wages because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ruth Hill, director of the St. David’s Jubilee Center, was at the drive helping, and also collecting the dozens of cash, checks and gift card donations that came in. After two hours, total was $4,000. During the second hours of the drive, Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 Exalted Ruler Roger Redman and Lodge Trustee Jeff Smith showed up with a check for an additional $1,500 collected by the lodge.
Meanwhile, a few miles away, volunteers in blue shirts at the Jubilee Center scrambled to sort and shelve the donated items.
“All I can say is thank thank thank you,” Hill wrote in an email. “The Jubilee center is so very blessed by the outpouring generosity of Rotonda West Community.”
To donate directly to the Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, call 941-681-3550 or check their Facebook page for open hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.