SARASOTA — Health officials added a second COVID-19 vaccine location inside the Sarasota Square Mall.
Chuck Henry, director of the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota Health, who oversees vaccine distribution, told Sarasota County Commissioners Tuesday the second site is not far from the first site.
Henry said anyone can register for the vaccine even if they aren't of age. He said registration at least gives the person a place in line based on the date they registered. He said once the governor lowers the age, the registrant will be called. Henry expects the age restrictions to drop rapidly in the next few weeks. Those 50 and older are currently eligible for the vaccine.
"Right now we only have 30,000 in our registry," Henry said. "We are averaging 2,000 vaccines a day. We are going to go through those 30,000 (doses) and be ready for the next level."
The new site is at a 21,000-square-foot empty store near JC Penney. It will become the "first-dose clinic" at Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, and the original, smaller site will be the second-dose location.
The clinic is by appointment only, however, according to Sarasota Health Department spokesperson Steve Huard, the new site in the mall has staff who can help with registrations.
"If you need registration help. We will have our registration help folks now located in our clinic," he said. "Those arriving for their appointment should plan to bring a valid ID, a signed consent form and proof of appointment notice, and wear loose-fitting clothing and be prepared to wait 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine."
DOH has scheduled first-dose appointments through Wednesday through account number 181,824.
People who received their first-dose of Moderna at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will receive their appointment reminder later this week, for their return second-dose clinic Saturday and Sunday. Henry said there are 10,000 or more doses coming each week now designated for those who received their first dose. The vaccine areas will be color coded in blue for the new doses and green for the second dose.
Adults 18 and older can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine through Sarasota County's updated Everbridge registration system online at sarasota.floridahealth.gov, or at 941-861-VAXS (8297).
Anyone living in the South County area without transportation to the mall can ride the Sarasota County SCAT bus for free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.