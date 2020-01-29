The Bocilla Islands Conservancy recently received a generous monetary grant from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation of Sarasota. This grant aided in the purchase of another parcel of waterfront land, thus ensuring more habitat for native plants and animals. The purchase of this lot on Don Pedro Island’s Bocilla Lagoon, is especially welcomed because of its habitat diversity. Bocilla Islands Conservancy is a nonprofit organization whose volunteer members are dedicated to the acquisition and preservation of land on the Bocilla Island chain, which includes Knight Island, Don Pedro Island, Little Gasparilla Island and Thornton Key. For more information about BICI, please visit www.bocillaislandsconservancy.org.
