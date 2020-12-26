Established in 1976, Michael Saunders & Company was envisioned to bridge a then-major gap in the real estate market — coastal development — through a focus on upscale waterfront properties.
And even as the company has grown and the real estate industry has changed over the years, their level of customer service, integrity and cutting-edge marketing have kept Michael Saunders & Company ahead of the game.
Founder and CEO Michael Saunders sat down with The Daily Sun to discuss what it takes to succeed in the industry and why it was important to her to focus on this slice of the coast.
What inspired you to form a real estate business?
After attending college at Florida State, I came back to my roots and began teaching at Manatee High School. After teaching for one year, I was approached by a judge (friend of my father) who asked me to work for the Manatee County Court as a Juvenile Court Counselor, counseling delinquent youth. When I became a single mother, I knew I needed to find something that was safer. I looked at my skillset — I was a good communicator, I was a good motivator, I had a positive attitude, I had courage and, most importantly, I cared about people and wanted to help make a difference in their lives. The same skills needed in my probation and parole work translated well into real estate.
Do you do more business in commercial or residential real estate or is it a mixture of both?
Residential resale for over 44 years has been the backbone of the company. We are now a full-service real estate company offering a comprehensive range of real estate services including residential, commercial, mortgage, title, insurance and relocation services. We also have a dedicated New Homes and Condominiums division as well as the MSC Foundation, our philanthropic arm that gives back to many Gulf Coast nonprofit organizations via contributions from our agents and staff.
What has your experience been like as a female in the industry?
44 years ago, you didn’t see many women-owned businesses. In fact, banks would not lend money to women, therefore I had to seek the assistance of a Canadian businessman/client, who co-signed a $5,000 note so that I could open my first office on St. Armand’s Circle in 1976. Today, thankfully, women can dream and it is easier to make those dreams a reality. In the 1970s, I was a bit of a pioneer.
What changes have you noticed in the industry since beginning your company? How has the company itself changed over the years?
The industry has evolved over the course of my 44 years in the business. To survive and thrive in any market cycle, including this past pandemic year, you have to adapt quickly to market conditions and be present and understand the needs of buyers and sellers. Most importantly, what hasn’t changed is the need for value-centered, creative, curious, enthusiastic people to drive the business into the future. In other words, Michael Saunders & Company’s most valued asset is our people.
Michael Saunders & Company has also evolved over the course of our four decades. We have always prided ourselves with being at the forefront of industry trends. In today’s more digital world, we see technology as a tool that allows agents to work faster and smarter; however, we are mindful that it can never take the place of a caring, knowledgeable and committed real estate professional at any stage of a real estate transaction.
Can you speak a little on the history of your offices and their connection to the surrounding community?
My family’s roots go back to the late 1800s on this part of the West Coast. So, historic buildings and sites have always fascinated me. The Michael Saunders Englewood office was a bank building, which we converted to a spacious real estate office with dramatic views of Lemon Bay. What may not be remembered about this property is the fishing block building still located at the water’s edge. This last was used to “raise” and sell softshell crabs to a broad market. They had 24-hour employees look over the hard-shell blue crabs in the troughs and as soon as they molted, they were shipped out — really an experience to watch.
How do you decide which properties to represent?
We represent all different types of properties in all different price ranges. Our goal is to provide the same exceptional experience to our customers through any stage of life. Also, through our New Homes and Condominiums Division, we represent large and small developers in our marketplace who build everything from single-family lifestyle communities to high-rise, amenity-rich branded residences like the Ritz Carlton Residential Towers in Sarasota and The St. Regis Residences with an adjoining five-star St. Regis hotel on Longboat key.
How would you describe your company’s relationship with the local community?
As a local business owner, I have always believed in giving back to the community. Personally, from the company’s inception, I have served on a multitude of community boards. In the early days of the company, most of our charitable giving supported women, children and the environment. As the company grew, in 2011 the MSC Foundation was born from a desire to expand upon our philanthropic legacy while involving the company’s agents, staff and leadership. Through generosity, the MSC Foundation is able to fund grants to well-deserving not-for-profits whose important work improves the quality of life along the Gulf Coast.
What does the future hold for Michael Saunders & Company?
As a company, we are always looking for new opportunities for expansion and growth. We love our deep local roots and our broad global connections.
