Send a kid (or two) to camp

The Lemon Bay Garden Club is participating in the Giving Challenge, which ends at noon today (Wednesday). The club sends grade age children to Wekiva Youth Camp each summer, provides local college scholarships, and supports community projects. Donations to the club, or any of the participating organizations, before noon April 29 at www.givingpartnerchallenge.org, are matched by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and The Patterson Foundation, doubling the contribution.