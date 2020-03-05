The 2020 Fit For Life Senior Games are underway in Charlotte County.
The games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as qualifiers for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events include cycling, swimming, golf, bocce, basketball, bag toss, track and field, RC sailing, archery, tennis, pickleball and bowling. They are scheduled at venues throughout the county through March 21.
To learn more, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Parks/Recreation/Pools.
SUN PHOTOS BY SANDY MACYS
