ENGLEWOOD — On his social media, Andrey Put wrote, “You have to live life to the fullest. Do everything that you enjoy. With the best people.”
That’s what the 18-year-old was doing Friday, boating with his two good friends about five miles out from Englewood’s Stump Pass.
When they couldn’t free the anchor, Andrey dove off the boat into about 40 feet of water to try to dislodge it. Minutes passed and he didn’t come up from the water. Someone called 911.
A marine unit arrived at the boat. Two divers followed the anchor rope to the bottom and found Andrey’s body. They brought him to the surface and started CPR. He was taken by ambulance to Englewood Community Hospital but couldn’t be revived.
“It’s a parent’s worse nightmare,” wrote Andrey’s aunt, Roman-Anna Kozlo,v on a gofundme account she started for funeral expenses. “He didn’t float back up. The first responders were out searching for Andrey, they found him 30 minutes later. Sadly, they could not bring him back to life.”
Put’s parents, Yuliya and Victor Put of Venice, planned a service for their son. Kozlov helped raise more than $16,000 for the funeral and burial.
“Andrey was a loving son, caring brother, faithful and good friend to many and always had an open heart to serve the Lord. He will be greatly missed by many.”
“Andrey was a very God-loving young man,” Kozlov said. “His favorite thing to do was to praise and worship the Lord.
"He started to play drums in church from age 12. He was a great organizer and leader at church’s youth group, was very open and willing to help and serve others.
“It’s a big tragedy for all of us to not have him here with us.”
On Monday, Venice High School students were offered in-person and virtual grief counseling to mourn the well-liked senior.
“Today is a somber day for our school community. We recently learned that one of our students passed away Friday in a tragic diving accident. We are all deeply saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” VHS principal Eric Jackson wrote in an email to students and families.
Tracey Schemenauer posted a poem “love your life” with a photo of an old Volkswagen van, a surfboard on the beach, on her Facebook page with the words RIP Andrey Put.
“I work as a food and nutrition aide at the high school,” she said. “Andrey would always come through my line to get his lunch. He was always so polite and respectful. He will be deeply missed.”
On his social media page, Andrey shared photos of sunsets at Englewood and Sarasota beaches. Under a photo of him relaxing on a hammock on a sunny afternoon, he wrote, “get to enjoy life while you still can.”
Family members say Andrey was always happy, incredibly kind and loved by all.
All friends are welcome to attend Andrey’s celebration of life visitation/viewing service 5:30 p.m. Thursday at First Slavic Pentecostal Church, 5848 Tropicaire Blvd., in North Port Estates.
A burial service is planned for 1:30 p.m. Friday at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road.
