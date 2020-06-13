COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Sarasota County Schools honored outstanding business and community partners for volunteering thousands of hours to local schools.
Each year, the school district's office of Community Involvement sponsors a volunteer appreciation banquet. This year's celebration couldn't be done in person. Instead, Tameka Hannon, coordinator of Office of Community Involvement, narrated an online video thanking volunteers for their dedication to schools.
Longtime Englewood business owner and Rotary Club of Englewood member Blaise Castellano was honored for helping with an anti-bullying program at Englewood Elementary School and several other events.
Also recognized by Englewood Elementary School were Ella Piotrowski, outstanding youth volunteer; Mark Patterson and John Marr, outstanding adult volunteers; and Rich Mather, outstanding senior volunteer.
Kevin Shaughnessy was honored for Atwater Elementary School in North Port for the Grand Paradiso fundraising committee for outstanding business partner. Karen Bourlier is the outstanding senior volunteer.
Cranberry Elementary School honored Gavin Barnes as the outstanding youth volunteer and Lauren Wilson, for the adult volunteer; Suzette Schwartz, for the senior volunteer and Jonathan Schroeter from Il Primo Pizza & Wings as the North Port outstanding business partner.
The outstanding youth volunteer at Glenallen Elementary School is Joshwa McElroy. Kelly Hurber is the adult volunteer; Jacqueline Heizenreter is the outstanding senior volunteer and Tony and Rhonda Gustitus from The Rhonda Gustitus Team at Keller Williams are the outstanding business partners.
Heron Creek Middle School's Emily Shepherd is the outstanding youth volunteer. Tami Manderson is the adult volunteer; Beth and John Metzger are the outstanding senior volunteers and Jason and Beth Wager from J.W. Insulation are the outstanding business partners.
Lamarque Elementary School honored Emily Longstree for outstanding youth volunteer; Margarita Isakov for outstanding adult volunteer; Karen Strese for outstanding senior volunteer and Jana Thompson and Ernest Parker from Do The Happy Bounce for outstanding business partner.
They were thanked on the video by principal Troy Thompson, who called them "amazing."
Suncoast Polytechnical High School thanked Victoria Morgan, as the outstanding youth volunteer; Andrea DelSanto for adult volunteer and Shari Hillerich for outstanding senior volunteer.
Taylor Ranch Elementary awarded Sean Ballentine as the outstanding youth volunteer, Kim Cooke for outstanding adult volunteer; Linda Panke for outstanding senior volunteer; and Amy Rodriguez, from McDonald's of Venice, for outstanding business partner.
Toledo Blade Elementary School's outstanding youth volunteer is Rylinn Rodriguez. Marlene Smith is the outstanding senior volunteer; Mino Campobasso and Jonathan Schroeter, from Il Primo Pizza & Wings, are the outstanding business partners; and Michele Rudd is the outstanding adult volunteer.
Woodland Middle School's Wendy Staub was named the outstanding adult volunteer.
On the video, North Port High School principal Brandon Johnson said his volunteers were awesome, including Stephanie Newburn for outstanding youth volunteer; Sharon Schulte for outstanding adult volunteer; and Helen Marchese for the outstanding senior volunteer. Also recognized were Rob Rutheford and April Green from New Day Christian Church as the outstanding business partner, and Stephanie Muldoon of Wells Fargo Bank of North Port for outstanding business partner.
HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS HONORED
Each year, the TeamUP Volunteer & Partnership Council awards several high school seniors with scholarships for exemplary volunteerism and accomplishment in their schools and community. The following seniors were honored Arianna Gonzalez from North Port High School, Marguerite Andrich, senior at Pine View School for the Gifted, and Zoe Riggs, senior at North Port High School.
Arianna Gonzalez earned the $1,000 Lilly Kaighin Community Service Award funded by the Council for creating and implementing an original community service project. In addition to serving as a volunteer Spanish tutor to peers and to Cranberry Elementary students, coordinating her local Relay for Life event and serving as class president, Gonzalez was co-creator of the Community Engaged Youth Foundation. This foundation meets two community needs: the lack of North Port opportunities for teen volunteers and the lack of teen involvement, noted as a key issue for the city, by connecting community leaders and organizations with teens for volunteer opportunities. As a result, more young people have found volunteer opportunities and the city has more teen involvement.
Sponsored by Dr. David Freeman and his wife Tiffany Caldwell of Freeman Orthodontics, the Council selected Zoe Riggs for the $500 Freeman Inspiration Award.
Despite physical challenges throughout several years, Riggs is graduating third out of 507 students in the NPHS class of 2020. She's captain of the swim and tennis teams. She was recently awarded Most Charismatic Athlete. Additionally, she's the historian of the Mock Trial Club, earned awards for the school’s Academic Olympics, is a member of National Honor Society, and received first- and second-place awards in the Bobcat Art Market. Riggs, through her grit and determination, inspired others to see that a major setback can be overcome.
FIRST RESPONDER OIL CHANGE
Healthcare workers and first responders receive a free oil change and complimentary vehicle inspection throughout June from Xpertech Auto Repair, 101 N. McCall Rd. in Englewood.
"It’s our way of saying thank you for all you do," said Xpertech owner Kathleen Jarosik. "All you have to do is show a badge. Most vehicles include up to five quarts of conventional oil and standard oil filter. Synthetic oil is extra. It's up to a $34.99 value plus tax and job supplies."
Call 941-474-3793 or schedule an appointment online at: www.XpertechAutoRepair.com.
