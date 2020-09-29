Don’t expect to swim alone at local Gulf beaches.
The jellyfish are back.
To some degree or another, Mote Marine Laboratory’s daily beach condition reports have cautioned beach goers that jellyfish are wandering into the shallow Gulf waters up and down the coast. They are also washing up on the beaches. Either way, they can sting, and for some people it can cause a lot of pain.
When purple flags are flown, that means jellyfish and other natural conditions can be troublesome.
But you can’t always expect a flag.
Jellyfish are not new to local waters. For more than 500 million years, from pole to pole, gelatinous jellyfish have undulated in marine currents and been carried along by tides and currents. They are a ready food source for sea turtles, which are nesting and hatching on local beaches, and cruising the Gulf waters for a snack.
The local jellyfish “season” generally extends from late summer into early fall. Recent reports also tell of jellyfish inundating the waters of Atlantic beaches from Florida to the Carolinas and beyond.
In local waters, the moon jellyfish are plentiful, as are nettle, comb and pink meanie jellyfish. The Atlantic sea nettle jellyfish — one of the most common jellyfish species found in the Gulf of Mexico — appear periodically in the shoreline waters of local beaches.
The poster child of dangerous jellyfish, the Portuguese man-of-war, generally are found out in the Gulf, primarily in waters off Louisiana and Texas and in Florida’s Atlantic waters. Actually, the notorious man-of-war is not even a jellyfish but belongs to another family of spineless invertebrates.
All jellyfish can “sting” from cells, called “cnidocytes,” on their tentacles that paralyze zooplankton and other prey. The intensity of the sting can vary immensely among the different species. Some stings are never felt.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, however, issues the general warning:
“Even jellyfish that have washed ashore should not be handled, since the stinging cells may still fire. The stings of some jellyfish can be quite painful, causing reactions ranging from mild rashes to death (in extreme allergic-reaction instances.) Although feared by swimmers, most jellyfish are harmless to human beings.”
The typical stings of jellyfish found locally aren’t deadly.
The levels of discomfort or severity from those stings may vary from person to person. Moon jellyfish stings feel like having hot pepper juices splattered on your skin, while nettle stings feel much like a bee sting that might last 45 minutes to two hours.
“Like insects, the sting of any (jellyfish) is dangerous depending on the sensitivity of the individual,” FWC spokeswoman Michelle Kerr said.
If you do get stung, doctors recommend removing the stinger carefully with tweezers and soaking the stung area in hot water.
Life cycle
According to various sources, jellyfish reproduce both sexually and asexually.
Different jellyfish have different means of reproduction.
Generally speaking, adult jellyfish — those in their “medusa stage” — will release sperm and eggs into the water column. The fertilized egg then grows into a larval “planula” that will attach itself to the bottom, usually onto a small rock or similar structure, according to an article appearing on www.scientificamerican.com.
The planula grows into a polyp that will then mature into a “budding” polyp, resembling a miniature sea anemone. The polyp could remain in that stage for months or even years. The polyps will then be triggered into asexual reproduction.
The next stage, called “ephyra,” will then grow into mature jellyfish, the Scientific American article stated.
Physically, jellyfish lack backbones, heart, blood, brain, eyes or gills. The physiology consists of more than 95% water, according to the FWC and other sources. A jellyfish’s primitive nervous system detects heat, light, food and vibrations, as well as helping it to navigate waters.
Good for the tummy?
Even without peanut butter, jellyfish serve as a prime food source for sea turtles, fish and other marine species.
But could they become restaurant fare for humans beyond Asia where they are considered a delicacy?
“And with jellyfish being one of a minority of wild animals that scientists think might be actually increasing in numbers around the world, it makes a lot of sense,” Jacinta Bowler wrote in an article appearing this month on www.sciencealert.com.
“Back in 2017, researchers in Denmark made crispy chips out of jellyfish, while people in China have been enjoying jellyfish for over 1,700 years,” Bowler suggested. “Depending on the species, it could help us manage jellyfish blooms, and keep other endangered species in the sea.”
Similarly for www.sciencefocus.com, Peter Williams wrote, “In China, Japan and Vietnam they are farmed, stripped of their sting and sold on to restaurants. Valued particularly for their texture, they are consumed in large numbers, and have been for centuries. Now, even in Western Europe, they are used in the manufacture of foods as diverse as crisps and ice cream.”
Jellyfish, however, are probably safe for now from garnish, even if beach goers aren’t safe from their stings.
