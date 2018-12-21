ENGLEWOOD — Teresa Karaffa knows if her husband David advertises that they make sharks-tooth-shaped soap they would never get a day off.
"I can't make enough of sharks-teeth soap," said Teresa, who since February has co-owned Lemon Bay Soap Co., 24110 S. McCall Road in Englewood with David. "I dream about sharks teeth in my sleep. My husband wants to put it on line because it's a favorite. Customers love them. We already sell it in bulk to some local retailers. If it were on line, that's all we would be making all day and night."
Teresa admits children love to come to the store and buy the sharks-teeth soap that she sells in two different sizes.
Like the sharks-teeth soap, the store has plenty of items for less $15 and $20 that children can buy as holiday gifts for relatives. She's also having a raffle today for a gift basket.
Today is the last day the store is open (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) before Christmas. She's prepared to whip up some sugar scrub or body spray combinations that may not be on display. She's even willing to stay later if there's a large order.
"We make soaps, sugar scrubs and body sprays on site," she said. "The most popular fragrances and scents are lavender, coconut, pink sugar, lemon grass, avocado, blue agape, Egyptian musk, gardenia, jasmine and barberry. We can also make body sprays, body wash, (lip) and regular scrubs and lotions in many scents including perfumes like baby's breath, Coco Chanel, Opium, Dolce Gabbana and other favorites for men and women. They make great gifts."
Recently a group of baby boomers came to the store to test out the patchouli essential oils and soaps.
"We sell a lot of the Happy Hippy products to baby boomers," she said. "They love the smell of patchouli. I can make it in a sugar scrub.
"They also like sandalwood because it has an earthly smell. I sell a soap called Mountain Gold which is a combination of smells. We have a customer who comes to get it all of the time. I have a man who was tired of ordering black charcoal soap from Korea. He asked if I could make it. I told him I sure could and now I keep it in stock for him. I also sell a lot of a product called Florida Sunshine. It's made with orange essential oil and smells great."
The Lemon Bay Soap Co. website, www.lemonbaysoap.biz, has a guide that helps customers understand what their products smell like. For example, Baby Phat Godess is a "feminine scent that possesses a blend of gardenia, rosebuds, lily, musk and exotic woods."
Lumberjack smells like "freshly cut wood. Makes your home smell like a new home with new cabinetry and woodwork."
CBD soaps, sugar scrubs
With the legalization of medical marijuana in Florida came the couple's ability to sell soap, scrubs and oils made with CBD. Cannabidiol or CBD is a cannabis compound touted for its medical benefits without feeling stoned or high. The soap is made with essential fatty acids from the seeds of the cannabis plant. Customers like the CBD soaps because they are made "in-house" at the Lemon Bay Soap Co without industrial chemicals that tend to damage the skin. CBD products come in creams, moisturizers, lip balm, and body soap.
"It suds up really well and help moisturize the skin," Teresa said. "We also make our own CBD creams and oils. The CBD products are used by customers for a wide variety of ailments including skin problems like psoriasis, achy joints, severe pain, and is calming so it helps you relax and sleep and not feel high. You can use the soap and it absorbs into your system. The oil can be put under your tongue. We have many repeat customers who stopped using other creams and now use the CBD oils for relief."
David said CBD products are not only gaining popularity among customers seeking a natural substitute for pain relief but recently rose in price.
"A lot of other places that sell CBD oils get them from a distributor who got it from a manufacturer," David said. "You don't know if you are getting the true CBD ingredients in those oils or soaps. Some people are cutting corners and adding other things to their batches and are taking away the medicinal benefits and still selling them for more than we do.
"We can add coconut or strawberry or other blends of oils to the CBD, but we are not going to do anything to hurt the intent of the product which is to help with pain and relief. Our customers love the CBD oils and soaps. They are only going to get more popular. We've seen the price of the ingredients raise 15 percent in the last week. We are trying to keep it at the same price for now. We want it to be affordable while still being a very good quality product."
