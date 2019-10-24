ENGLEWOOD — Mark Grossenbacher thanked Taylor Meals for his support of the Englewood Elementary School robotics team.
Grossenbacher, the principal of Englewood Elementary, thanked several supporters of his students, during the Night at the Barberstry fundraiser Wednesday night.
As a member of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, Grossenbacher mentioned his students needed extra help with reading, math and music. Club members lead by Custom Mortgage owner Dan Weinfeld organized a fundraiser to help the local elementary school along with Lemon Bay High School.
LBHS principal Bob Bedford was also at the event that will help his students with tutoring services in preparation for state and college testing.
Barberstry owners Sarah Goodwin and Nicholas Finley offered their shop and outside parking area for guests to eat, sip some quality bourbon, smoke a good cigar, socialize and win some prizes.
Club members sold packages that including having a straight razor shave or beard trim or haircut.
"This really was a lot of fun," said longtime resident Jonathan Varner after getting a beard trim at Barberstry.
Grossenbacher volunteered at the event with Tricia Buckstein, the school music teacher, and art teacher Dawn Hinck.
They were met by Nicole Gravel, a teacher who heads the robotics program at the school.
"We are the only elementary school in the county with a robotics program," Gravel said after thanking Meals, the owner of the Buchan's Landing Resort, for donating funds to the robotics program. "Our students meet twice a week after school. They are really into it. They compete against eighth graders. They do an amazing job."
Grossenbacher said he was grateful for the crowd who came out during a week night to support local schools.
"This is the first time we've done this and it's a success," he said. "So many local businesses donated prizes and we have a good crowd tonight. It will help Englewood Elementary and Lemon Bay High School and we really appreciate it."
