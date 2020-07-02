SARASOTA — It never hit Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight until the end of his budget presentation Wednesday when county commissioners began lauding his 11 years in office.
Knight sat there looking pensive as the camera panned over his face.
“It caught me off guard,” Knight said afterward. “I realized my career and identity was coming to an end. In 191 days, I’ll never be putting on a uniform again.”
Asked what he was thinking at that moment, the career lawman said two thoughts crossed his mind.
The first was that people can govern in harmony, a reference to the sometimes acrimonious relationship former Sheriff Bill Balkwill had with county commissioners. Knight saw that and pledged to end it, and his tenure has seen no public disputes with commissioners.
“We worked things out in the background, if there was a problem,” Knight said.
The second thing on his mind was his impending retirement.
“I’ve had 34 years in law enforcement,” the sheriff said. “A change is coming upon me and my wife, and I get it.”
Knight said he realized 18 months ago that his energy was wavering, and that the citizens of Sarasota County deserved better. He made the decision that this was his last term and would hand the reins off to someone else.
As to Knight’s budget, he requested only a 2.6% increase from $120.3 million to $123.4 million — well under the 3.5% target set by County Administrator Jonathan Lewis for the county’s departments and constitutional officers. Much of that increase will be used to add seven additional people to the sheriff's office staff, Knight indicated, with four in corrections and three civilian positions.
While most departments and elected officials adhered to the 3.5% target for increases, two exceptions were Public Defender Larry Eger, requesting a 31% increase, and State Attorney Ed Brodsky asking for a 20% increase.
Both officials explained that the increases were not actually new money, but additions to their budgets from decisions made by commissioners in 2019 to fund new jail diversion programs.
Wednesday’s discussion veered off in another direction at the conclusion of Health and Human Services Director Chuck Henry’s presentation, when Commissioner Charles Hines asked about masks and mandatory orders.
“I personally don’t like government telling people what to do,” Hines said before rattling off a list of items where government had done exactly that — like places that require helmets for motorcycle riders. (Florida does not.)
Demurring on the policy question of a mandatory order, Henry told commissioners that three weeks ago, the positive test rate for COVID-19 in the county was less than 1%, but it had risen to 8%. Whereas the county was seeing only 50 to 60 cases a week three weeks ago, it had climbed to 510 cases last week.
“These are things that concern me,” Henry said, later adding that hospitals were nearing the first trigger point where they would have to consider internal expansion to treat patients with the coronavirus.
During the nearly hour-long discussion, all five commissioners expressed varying degrees of reluctance to issue a mandatory mask order, although the city of Sarasota had enacted one Monday and Longboat Key commissioners were contemplating doing the same.
While they took no action on the matter Wednesday, they did leave open the possibility of revisiting the topic during their meetings next week, before they go on a six-week summer break.
The topic did arise again Thursday during the second and final day of the budget workshops, with commissioners officially going on record supporting a recommendation that people wear masks when venturing out in public, following similar actions by Charlotte and Manatee counties.
As for the 2020-21 budget, commissioners will have public hearings and accept comments on it before the next fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
