SARASOTA — With many county departments and constitutional officers requesting few or no additions to staff over the next year, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman went against that norm.
Presenting his first budget as sheriff to the county commission Wednesday during the second day of annual budget workshop sessions, Hoffman proposed adding 14 additional employees to his staff for the 2022 fiscal year.
“We have a long tradition of reviewing positions methodically,” Hoffman said early in his presentation, a mild defense of his request.
Not that he needed to do so, as commissioners made no comments about the new positions.
Of the 14 new positions, Hoffman explained, six would be needed to serve in the new South County Courthouse, one for school safety, five to create a new TAC squad and two deputies assigned to Siesta Key.
Hoffman said it was “appropriate” to add deputies to Siesta Key due to increased criminal activity in the area.
Referring to the estimated 72,000 new residents in the county over the past year, Hoffman said it was like having “two new additional cities” as additional justification for the new positions.
When it came to discussing Hoffman’s proposed budget, commissioners had other things on their minds.
Commissioner Nancy Detert asked about Hoffman’s reported reluctance to buy body cameras for his deputies.
Citing a 61% reduction in citizen complaints since 2009, Hoffman said, “I’m not willing to commit (to body cameras) with the way we police right now.”
Noting the increase in Hoffman’s budget, Commissioner Christian Ziegler couldn’t resist tying it to a politically charged movement.
“Here in Sarasota County, we’re not defunding the police, we’re increasing your budget,” said Ziegler, who is vice chairman of the Florida Republican Party.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who along with Hoffman was just elected to office last November, praised the sheriff for the variety of programs offered in the jail.
“There’s a difference between warehousing people and helping them get back on their feet again,” Cutsinger said.
As the workshop wrapped up, commissioners returned to the topic that began the sessions on Tuesday, funding for the mental health district.
Commissioners again questioned County Administrator Jonathan Lewis why he was building the 2022 budget with a one-tenth of a mill increase in the overall millage rate to fund the new district.
“Because that’s the direction you gave me,” Lewis said. “You didn’t tell me otherwise.”
After some back and forth with each other and Lewis, commissioners decided to maintain the status quo until their July 14 meeting when they will set the not-to-exceed millage rate.
Once that is set for advertising purposes, commissioners cannot legally increase the rate, but they can decrease it at any time up to and including the final public budget hearings in September.
One mill is $1 per $1,000 dollars of assessed property value. One mill on a home valued at $200,000 is $200. This does not include taxes from other authorities like the Sarasota County School District, and does not include discounts for homeowners’ exemptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.