A clerk at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office was fired last month after using discriminatory language in an argument on Facebook.
Former clerk Racheal Yerger reportedly got into an argument with a former classmate regarding a video of her telling a citizen they could not record her in her duties as a CCSO District Clerk. She ended the argument by calling him "ignorant" and "black."
The complainant contacted CCSO about the conversation and emailed snapshots of it to a corporal, who passed the information to the Internal Affairs Unit for investigation. The complainant said he knew the Supreme Court ruled a public official has no expectation of privacy during the execution of their duties and he was trying to be informative when he sent the video to Yerger, according to the investigation.
She "fired back" with what he felt were derogatory statements, calling him ignorant, then "for no apparent reason without relevance to the conversation," said he was black, the investigation stated.
The complainant told an internal affairs investigator he is black, white, Puerto Rican and American Indian, and he felt the comment had a "racist undertone" that has no place in any public office.
Cochran spoke with Yerger on Jan. 24. She admitted to making inappropriate comments on Facebook Messenger while off-duty and said she knew the complainant from working with him at Dunkin Donuts in high school but had not spoken to him in years.
Yerger said she called him "ignorant" because he didn't know the whole story of the video but stated she had no good explanation for calling him black. She said she made a mistake; it was not relevant, and it was about his skin color/complexion, according to the investigation.
Yerger does not consider herself a racist and said she was sorry about what she typed.
When asked what she was thinking, she said it was her "best comeback of what he said to me at the beginning when he told me to get over myself." According to the investigation, she admitted it was wrong and said she had a lapse in judgment.
She said she wanted to "do whatever it takes to make it right and restore a positive relationship with (the complainant) and the Charlotte County community."
Yerger's comments were found to be a violation CCSO policy which states, "Members of the Office will not make derogatory remarks concerning race, sex, religion, age, or national origin of any person."
A memo from Sheriff Bill Prummell on Feb. 7 stated, "After your pre-disciplinary hearing on this date, I have taken into consideration your statements. However, discrimination of any kind cannot be tolerated in the Sheriff's Office. Therefore, you are hereby notified that your employment with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is withdrawn effective immediately."
