There is a rapidly moving brush fire in the area of Brig Circle South located in the Rotonda Lakes/Rotonda Heights area of West Charlotte County. Some area homes are being evacuated as a precaution. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Aviation is assisting in fire suppression measures. We will update as further information is developed.
Sheriff's Office issues warning about Rotonda-area brush fire
