SARASOTA — Ten years ago, when Tom Knight became sheriff, there were no inmate recovery programs at the Sarasota County Jail.
Today, there are 54.
On Jan. 4, Knight is proudly leaving these and other inmate improvement programs to incoming Sheriff Kurt Hoffman.
Then on Jan. 25, Knight begins his new job as the CEO of First Step of Sarasota, Inc. Knight will oversee 276 licensed beds with four residential programs for adults and children battling mental health and addiction issues. In July, First Step and Coastal Behavioral Healthcare merged to provide better, more cost-effective service.
Knight has long maintained that locking up people for petty drug offenses has never been his priority as he led the Sheriff's Office. He said policing is also less aggressive and doesn't mean the SWAT team needs to show up every time there's a problem.
He said instead of busting down someone's door, deputies will follow a person to a place like Walmart and Target to serve a warrant or do it when no one's home to lessen anyone else from being harmed.
"Societal values have changed," Knight said. "People don't want to see those with mental health or substance abuse issues in handcuffs and navigate the court system. They want us to work with those with emotional or behavioral problems. They don't want people locked up for minor crimes. Many times, that means having small amounts of illegal substances or a joint.
"I don't even like calling it a jail anymore," he said. "It's a correctional institute where we try to work with people to get it where they won't come back to jail. Through our programs, the offenders leave with their driver's license in place. They have been through job fairs and have a plan for success for the future. It's not something that was considered 30 years ago in law enforcement."
Knight said through these recovery programs, he created a two navigator positions who help track inmates after they leave jail. The goal is to offer resources and not have the offender re-enter jail. The navigators are the people the offender can call when they need help.
Knight said in the past five years, the Sheriff's Office used the Baker Act — a law that allows police to detain people who are impaired because of mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment — on 6,513 people in the county. Many of those people didn't need to be incarcerated, but rather needed drug treatment or mental health management and medication.
Knight says one of the things he'd like to do is work with the Sheriff's Office when he's at First Step to identify the most prolific people with mental health issues and work with families on how to do something other than call 911.
"We can help families create a plan to help them cope with someone in the house having a mental breakdown," he said. "It would be good to do this on the front end so it doesn't escalate into dialing 911."
Knight, 57, a former 10-year-board member with SKY Family YMCA and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Suncoast mentor, said he intends to ask his new staff at First Step about issues, improvements and good ideas and then to find the funding to do it, especially through area foundations.
Knight began his career in law enforcement with the Sarasota Police Department. He worked for the Florida Highway Patrol, then ran for sheriff in 2008.
In his new role, he believes board members and meetings shouldn't be in one north Sarasota location. He'd like to expand board members serving from the South County area.
"I grew up in Venice, worked in Englewood and need board membership from South County," he said. "None of this happens overnight."
Knight says he will miss being recognizable as the sheriff.
"When I first became sheriff, I was really excited and my anxiety level was up, and now as the new CEO for First Step I'm excited and my anxiety is high, and that's a good thing," he said.
"I also know when it's time to go. The sheriff can't be bigger than the sheriff's office. I know there are huge opportunities out there in my new position. Mental health is such an important thing, especially with COVID. We have different opportunities to intervene and help people."
