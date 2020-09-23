ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has issued arrest warrants for Mathew Harden and Stephen Dukes, owners of HD Custom Homes, according to reports released Wednesday morning.
This case began in 2018 when customers started complaining to law enforcement about the construction company stopping work on dozens of homes. Harden and Dukes abruptly closed their South Gulf Cove HD Custom Homes model office, leaving more than 50 customers with unfinished homes, liens, permit fees and headaches.
Some customers reported as much as $300,000 in losses, their life savings.
Harden and Dukes face 13 charges that include one count of scheming to defraud and 12 counts of misapplication of construction funds.
The Sheriff's Office has not served the warrants, because detectives have been unable to locate the two men.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts are asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.