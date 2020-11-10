ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff’s investigators continued their investigation Tuesday into an Englewood homicide.
The Sheriff’s Office released no additional details about the homicide on Turner Street in Englewood East. However, deputies did arrest a woman living at the home where the investigation was centered. She was held on an out-of-county warrant.
Deputies were dispatched to 7129 Turner St., Englewood, around 4:45 a.m. Monday after receiving a call from someone inside the home.
Initial radio dispatch indicated there was a shooting.
Patricia Estarita, 34, who lives at the residence, was arrested Monday after law enforcement ran a check and found that she had an active warrant. She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail.
CCSO has not released further information on the investigation since Monday morning.
The case is “extremely active,” and releasing information could be detrimental to the investigation, a sheriff spokesperson said.
On Tuesday, CCSO deputies were still stationed at both intersections of Turner Street, one on Cheltenham Avenue and one on Oceanspray Boulevard, blocking off the street. Forensics team vehicles were stationed outside the home, one of two on the street, both built in 2019, according to county records.
“I think it’s over and done with,” said 81-year-old Roman Merten, who lives a street over on Baylor Street.
Merten said his wife, Nancy Massi, woke in the early morning hours Monday to ambulance flashing lights and other lights shining through the trees. The couple, he said, didn’t know what happened until they talked to a detective Monday morning.
Merten said all he knew about his neighbor, a man in his late 30s or 40s, was a time they both corralled his neighbor’s dogs that gotten loose once.
Baylor Street residents Dawn Elroe and Stanley Winter also thought whatever happened was a one-time, isolated incident.
“I feel safe at night,” Winter said. “There’s never any problems.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.