The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a teenager who has been reported missing.

Grace Mallard, 14, was last seen at her residence in Rotonda West near Englewood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She was still missing as of Wednesday morning.

"It is unknown what Grace is wearing, but may be seen with a black and silver-trimmed 'Top Gun' cheerleading backpack," said Claudette Bennett, spokesperson for the CCSO in a release Wednesday.

The girl may be in the Yorkshire Boulevard area of North Port.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments