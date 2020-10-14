The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a teenager who has been reported missing.
Grace Mallard, 14, was last seen at her residence in Rotonda West near Englewood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
She was still missing as of Wednesday morning.
"It is unknown what Grace is wearing, but may be seen with a black and silver-trimmed 'Top Gun' cheerleading backpack," said Claudette Bennett, spokesperson for the CCSO in a release Wednesday.
The girl may be in the Yorkshire Boulevard area of North Port.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
