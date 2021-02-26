ENGLEWOOD — From her hospital bed, Bobbi Sue Burton planned Easter basket drop-offs for Englewood children in need.
Even in immense pain from painful chemotherapy treatments, Burton never stopped helping struggling families.
Burton founded Project Phoenix to help families after a fire, escaping domestic violence, homeless or those who needed a hand up. Through a retail store at 36 W. Dearborn St., she has paid bills for needy families.
On Thursday night, Project Phoenix announced on its Facebook page that Burton was moved to Hospice. After the weekend, she will go “to be comfortable in her own home.”
Burton has been in decline for some time, but recently cancer spread throughout her body.
“She gave it her all, and I know she has no regrets. She would want everyone to know what is going on. She fought hard these last 5½, years but she needs to rest now,” the post said.
During that time, Burton battled through cancer without canceling Halloween, Christmas and Easter parties for children. All year she collected gifts for a special day for them, shopping at the store for their loved ones. For a few dollars, children and teens could buy everything they wanted for themselves, their parents, siblings and extended family.
During the year, she collected Halloween costumes and accessories to give children for free to trick-or-treat. Before Halloween, she held a party with face painting, crafts, cupcakes, all while children picked their favorite costume.
Every Tuesday, Burton spearheaded dinners for homeless campers at Indian Mound Park. Whenever she was short hot meals or sleeping bags, coats, sweatshirts, socks or hats, Burton made Facebook videos explaining the need. The public responded.
Hundreds of well wishers hailed Burton as the “soul of Englewood” this week. Others thanked her for everything she’s done for the community, including giving free school supplies for teachers, helping single parents get a free washing machine or dryer, bedding or paying their rent, and “always being there” for so many in need.
Burton’s daughter said Friday that Bobbi Sue is resting with her family, husband, Bill, and pup, Duke by her side.
The Burtons are a close family who all live and work locally.
On Jan. 24, Burton wrote on Facebook that she became a grandma gain.
“Everybody meet Archer!! I am so in love with him…,” she wrote.
Before that post, she wrote, “Another chemo down! Let’s kill this cancer together!”
“She has six grandkids and one on the way,” said her daughter Kara Des. “We spent her birthday and Christmas Eve together and Christmas. We also spent Thanksgiving. She also went with us for Halloween like she has every year since her oldest was born. She was in a lot of pain for all events, but really pushed to be there for her grandkids.”
At Christmas time Bobbi Sue wrote, “I still need people to understand that yes at this point ... I am overdoing everything that I am doing … I am trying my hardest to still get Christmas things out to the families who are still in need. I am doing way more than I should, so please understand that this year is just not quite the same for me I am in massive amount of pain every single day.”
Doctors told Burton to rest up leading to her chemotherapy treatments. Despite that pain, Burton ensured others had a merry Christmas. She set up a bed at the shop so she could nap between giving gifts to families in need.
Family members asked for Burton’s friends to “pray for peace and comfort at this time.”
“We know she was a major pillar in the community and you all love and care about her,” Des wrote.
On Facebook, Burton’s daughter Barbara posted a photo of the pair with a message to her mom, using words by singer Martina McBride:“In my daughter’s eyes, I am a hero, I am strong and wise, And I know no fear.”
For more about Project Phoenix, visit www. projectphoenixenglewood.org or like the organization’s Facebook page for updated information.
