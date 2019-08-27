One of Englewood's revived Pioneer Days traditions — the annual Shipwreck Dance — has found a new home this year: Poolside at Ann & Chuck Dever Park on San Casa Drive.
Pioneer Days Committee chair Chris Phelps said she selected that location for a few reasons. One, was to have a backup plan in case of rain. The dance can easily move inside Charlotte County's new recreation center behind the pool at Dever Park.
First, she is aiming at more of a dance than a concert. For the past several years, the Shipwreck Dance has been held on the Saturday night before Labor Day at the grassy Pioneer Park on West Dearborn Street.
"People kept telling us they wanted a real dance, not a concert," Phelps explained. "We couldn't do that unless we put down a dance floor. Plus the stage is too high.
"By moving it, we can take advantage of the pool deck. We have tiki torches and we're setting up a photo booth. We're having costume contests. The band will get everyone out there dancing. It's going to be great," she said.
The music starts at 5:30 p.m. with the Englewood Drum Circle, followed at 6:30 p.m. with The Saint Tone Band. There will be food trucks, including barbecue and dessert goodies, plus other vendors for beer and shaved ice. Entry is free. People should bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no coolers please.
When considering a costume, party-goers should consider the "Shipwreck Dance" theme or the 2019 Pioneer Days theme, "Living the Dream …"
"We really want to this to be an end-of-the-summer, let's-have-fun old-fashioned dance," Phelps said.
The second reason to move the dance to Dever Park is to have a back-up plan in case of bad weather. Because Tropical Storm Dorian is still a question mark, the committee can quickly move the whole dance party inside the new rec center if necessary. The Pioneer Days Committee held two shipwreck dances there last weekend, one for middle school kids on Friday and another for teens on Saturday. Phelps said there should be no problem moving the band and the food inside if needed.
"The county people have been very good working with us on this," she said.
Pioneer Days activities will begin at the Dever Park Pool early Saturday with the traditional Cardboard Boat Race, which the committee moved to the pool last year. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. This is also where the committee will announce the results of the Mayor for a Day election, and the new "Mayor" will start off the boat races.
After Saturday, the focus turns back to West Dearborn Street with a two-day festival and classic car shows in and around Pioneer Park on Sunday and Monday. The 68th Pioneer Days Parade is again on Labor Day, Monday, in downtown Englewood.
