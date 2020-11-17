SARASOTA — Shirley Brown is the new chairperson of the Sarasota County School Board.
Board members selected Brown at the organizational meeting Tuesday in the board chambers.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen led the meeting only long enough to get the board chair and vice chair in place.
Jane Goodwin nominated Brown, which was the only nomination. The vote was 4-1 with Brown, Goodwin and new members Tom Edwards and Karen Rose voting in favor.
Board member Bridget Ziegler opposed the selection.
"I will work with whomever is in that position, and I will work with all board members, as I completely respect the institution and the roles each of us play, as well as the electorate who put us here," Ziegler said. "I also ultimately recognize the very challenging decisions we have before us on a regular basis and believe very strongly that having the correct leader with the correct decorum and leading by example is pivotal. I will restate my adamant focus in working with all of my board members, but unfortunately I will be voting no."
Brown then nominated Goodwin as vice chair, and Rose nominated Ziegler. Brown, Goodwin and Edwards all voted for Goodwin, who won with three votes.
The chair and vice chair keep their positions for the 2020-21 School Board year.
