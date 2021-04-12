ENGLEWOOD — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigated shots fired into an Englewood home Monday morning.
"This is an isolated incident with no threat to the community," CCSO posted on its social media pages and its mobile app Monday.
No one was injured in the incident, CCSO reported.
Forensic investigators and deputies cordoned off the house and spent Monday at the home, which is on the northeast corner of the David Boulevard and Willmington Boulevard intersection.
A K-9 unit arrived. The dog first sniffed the trash cans at the curb and then joined investigators inside the home.
One post from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office assured parents their children are safe, especially the children who attend Myakka River Elementary School, which is 2 miles from the house on Willmington.
"The shooting was into the home," CCSO said in response to residents asking questions on social media pages. "The suspect does not live in the home."
Authorities had no further word, they said.
"We do not have an update at this time and do not expect one today," CCSO spokeswoman Claudette Bennett said Monday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte County Property Appraiser's website, the three-bedroom house was built last year. The homeowner could not be reached for comment Monday.
