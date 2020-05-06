You know what mom doesn't want for Mother's Day? A vacuum cleaner.
Yes, we are in a pandemic, but you still need to get something for mom on her day — which is Sunday, in case you've been quarantined and lost track of time.
So why not take the opportunity of Mother's Day to help stimulate local mom-and-pop economy in your community. How about a nice dinner or a gift card to a newly opened restaurant? Or a plant or some flowers from a local nursery or florist?
Many gift shops are just reopening after weeks of downtime.
In Englewood, Yvonne Schiller and Carolyn Myers are back at Eclectic Whimsy, 2801 Placida Road, after a month away.
"Our shop is great for anyone who is a little artsy-fartsy. We have over 30 local artists who have their items for sale in our store," Schiller said.
Myers said every artist with pieces at Eclectic Whimsy brings their own vision and personality. The owners and artists regularly hunt for the perfect furniture piece "screaming to be reinvented, up-cycled and fresh and new again."
"Customers love the variety," she said. "We are all moms here. There's just lots of happiness and fun at our store."
During the pandemic when she was closed, Diane Castellano, owner of Vintage Finder's Warehouse in North Port, switched some of her in-person workshops to online sessions to keep regular customers engaged.
While Castellano was always available for appointments, the warehouse is now open, selling antiques, vintage Steampunk art, painted furniture including kitchen cabinets.
"We specialize in finding those treasures you want," Castellano said. "We think that most everything can be salvaged, restored, painted, and given new life. If the paint is peeling off from years of wear and tear, well that's beautiful too."
Not far from Vintage Finders Warehouse is another small business, Lolablue. Owners Jamie and D.J. Lovern recently relocated the business to 2525 Bobcat Village Center Road, near Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room facility.
"We want to give back to our customers who helped us through during this time," Jamie said. "We are offering 50% off Mother’s Day sets. They are online at www.Lolablueliving.com and locals can choose pick up options."
In October, Lori Sandage opened Coastal Expressions boutique at 41 Chailett Road, Suite 16, in Rotonda West. Her popular wine-tasting events sometimes attracted 60 guests. They tested wines you can't find in the big chain stores, and munched samples from nearby Nicola's Italian Kitchen. Sandage used her customers' taste buds to select the top three favorite wines she would sell at her boutique.
When the pandemic hit, Sandage not only had to halt the Gasparilla Sound Wine Club tasting parties, but she locked up her shop. However, with the help of a 3D online tool on her site, www.coastal-expressions.com, customers can see everything on sale in the store, including $25-or-less wine, and pick it up curbside or even shipped.
"We have great gifts for Mother's Day," she said. "With the 3D video, people can 'walk' through the store, zoom in to see each item. The large majority of things I sell can't be found in Target or Walmart. I carry work from local artists, so it's all 'bouquet unique.'"
Sandage looks forward to opening her doors on May 18. Until then she will continue curbside and shipping services. She hopes to one day have her themed wine-tasting events.
"It's hard to socially distance during these parties," she said. "When I open back up, I will have masks and gloves for everyone who comes into the shop. I hope some will consider my store for Mother's Day too."
