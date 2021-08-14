Should Englewood's South McCall stay as it is?

The process for improving a portion of South McCall Road in Englewood is underway, county officials say. Now, county planners want to know if owners want more options for what they can do with their properties.
ENGLEWOOD — Owners of property on Englewood’s South McCall Road can help determine their future.
The area in question is within the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency’s borders, and from West Dearborn Street to where it intersects South Indiana Avenue, near the Charlotte-Sarasota County line.
Do property owners want some options? Or do they want to keep development as it is: multi-family residential with some commercial property from Palm Grove Avenue north to the West Dearborn.
Sarasota County official will take input from the property owners from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Englewood Community Development Agency office, Suite D, 370 W. Dearborn St.
The county plans improvements along South McCall, primarily stormwater drainage work, along with some sidewalks and improved street lights. County planners want to know if property owners want additional land use options, such as a main street overlay — like Dearborn now enjoys — along South McCall’s commercial portion.
The county could also add to the multi-family portion of South McCall an artist overlay that would allow bed-and-breakfasts, small galleries and curio shops to operate from homes.
So far, most property owners appear satisfied with the status quo, the existing land uses, said CRA manager Debbie Marks.
