ENGLEWOOD — The Merchant Marines may soon join their brothers in arms, as a branch of the service represented at the Englewood Veterans Memorial.
Besides the American, Florida state and POW-MIA flags, flags representing each of the U.S. military branches at the memorial, on the shore of Lemon Bay at the west end of Dearborn Street.
So far, all branches of military service are represented — except one — according to Robert Featherer and Robert Ellard.
“Several years ago, Congress passed legislation recognizing the contribution of the Veterans, living and dead, that served aboard our large Merchant Fleet during World War II,” Featherer, a career merchant marine, wrote in an email to Sarasota County commissioners. His request came after visiting the memorial.
“Percentage wise, the US Merchant Marine suffered more casualties than any other of the Armed Forces,” Featherer said. He suggested the Merchant Marines service dates back before the formation of the Continental Congress.
Ellard, a career U.S. Coast Guard member, asked the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board Monday to add and fly the Merchant Marines service flag at the memorial.
It’s not as easy as it sounds.
CRA manager Debbie Marks said the request would have to work its way through the CRA/county processes as a project, including finding a funding source. While the CRA advisory board fully lends its support to the request, county commissioners will have the final say.
A spot for a flag representing President’s Trump’s newly created Space Force might also need a place to be reserved for it, Marks suggested.
CRA advisory board member Elaine Miller’s firm, Suncoast Architects, did the original design for the memorial. Miller suggested she learned that the veterans protocol for placement of the military branch flags, size of the flags and other criteria are highly specified.
The advisory board is up for the task and willing to find out what needs to be done.
