ENGLEWOOD — Nasty will be nice and Englewood will be ogre-the-moon for the Lemon Bay Theatre Guild’s students recreating “Shrek The Musical Jr.”
Produced by the Lemon Bay Theatre Guild Summer Program, the one-day only production is 6 p.m. July 25 at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda West. The church has room for 1,500, so audience members can be spaced out.
“We have procured the rights and permission necessary to move forward for this family friendly musical comedy,” said Sarah Ballard-Richardson, the program director.
“It follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek. He sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle — to learn how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.
“Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages each of us to examine our prejudices, review what we believe to be our limitations and work to better understand ourselves and others,” she said.
The characters include local students Mason Quick, 11th grade, as Shrek; Trace Richardson, 10th grade, as Donkey; Grace Grant, 11th grade, as Fiona; Julia Lehman, 10th grade, as Dragon; Tristen Sasser, 8th grade, as Lord Farquaad; and Lauren Wickerson, 11th grade, as Pinocchio. She’s also doing the choreography.
The technical director is Shawn Watkins-Yates, and the student director is Alice Lewis.
Students have been practicing during the week. Some of the props and costumes are handmade.
“We have so many talented boys and girls,” Ballard-Richardson said. “Lord Farquaad’s costume is out of this world. My mom is a seamstress goddess.”
Tickets are $10 and children 10 and under are free. Tickets are are available on Sunday at Fellowship Church, or by mailing director@lbhstheatre.net. Tickets also can be purchased at at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/38695.
The performance will also be live streamed at www.showtix4u.com/events/17271
