If the federal government shutdown goes into another extended shutdown, Sarasota County School District might need to come up with $4 million to keep the school lunch program going.
A deal to reopen the government was announced Friday afternoon but it’s only for three weeks, with no guarantee there won’t be another shutdown.
Nationwide, free and reduced-price school lunches are federally funded by the Department of Agriculture, which also funds food stamps, USDA food giveaways and Women Infant and Children benefits for those who live below 200 percent below poverty level.
“The government pays for the free and reduced student costs,” Tracey Beeker, Sarasota County Schools spokesperson, said. “The school district still receives funding from students who pay a portion or all of the cost of their meals, and community partner contributions.”
The Department of Agriculture was at risk of running out of money for all of these programs if the shutdown continued.
Shortfalls create unfunded mandates for all districts to feed students until the shutdown ends.
The Sarasota School district’s annual food service budget is $20.4 million, which includes a significant amount of federal funds.
The district has a $4 million reserve fund — three months of on-hand cash to operate the district’s food service program. The money can only be used for emergencies, such as replacing damaged cafeteria equipment after a hurricane hits a school, and then to operate for up to three months until Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) funds kick in.
“Approximately $4 million (must come from) the school district for the school lunch program for April and May should government funding cease after March,” said Tracey Beeker, Sarasota County Schools spokesperson. “Again, we have reserves on hand to fill the need through the end of the year, including our breakfast, supper and after-school snack programs.”
However, if all $4 million is used, it would deplete the entire reserve fund and no money would be available during the 2019-20 budget year.
The district is already dealing with costs of $832,135 in cafeteria-related issues after Hurricane Irma damaged some Sarasota County district schools and increased food expenses.
Sarasota schools serve 28,774 meals daily at 53 countywide sites. Of the district’s 42,398 students, more than half are eligible for a free or reduced-price lunch.
At some schools, like Glenallen Elementary in North Port, nearly 80 percent are on free or reduced-price lunch. At all North Port schools, but Toledo Blade Elementary, more than half of the student population is on free or reduced lunch. At Englewood Elementary, more than 55 percent of students are on free or reduced lunch.
It’s unclear if school district reserves would be replenished by the Department of Agriculture once a shutdown ended since this scenario has never happened before.
The Department of Agriculture also funds Early Head Start programs in all school districts leaving administrators concerned some Charlotte County families would have used up all of their food stamp benefits by mid-February if the shutdown continued.
“Our students will be affected more by the shutdown,” said Nicole Hansen, Early Head Start program director. “All of our families live below the poverty level. We serve 355 children from birth to 5 years old on every elementary school campus but Sally Jones Elementary School and at two centers in the county.”
Charlotte County Schools and the Early Head Start programs would have looked to local food pantries, Jesus Loves You Ministry, the homeless coalition, the Back Pack Kidz and The Yah Yah Girls, Kids Needs, and other resources to help hungry children and families.
All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota said it’s ready to mobilize help to the school lunch program and others affected if food stamp benefits are suspended due to a government shutdown.
In North Port, the Back Pack Angels were already giving away an average of 855 backpacks to schools and daycare centers for children in need. The group is ready to give more if necessary.
In the meantime, any family in need can apply for free or reduced lunch in any school.
To apply at Sarasota County schools, visit scsfr.sarasota.k12.fl.us/fma/.
To apply at Charlotte County schools, visit paypams.com/onlineapp.aspx.
