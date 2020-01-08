On Jan. 7, Englewood area folks must have felt that they were transported to the early days of New Orleans jazz. Familiar tunes such as “Blue Skies,” “Stardust,” “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White” and “The Girl from Ipanema” filled the hall as the Englewood Performing Arts Series presented the talents of the Side Street Strutters.
This multi-talented troop consisted emcee and sax man Robert Verdi, clarinetist Vince Verdi, trumpeter Greg Verlotta, percussionist Paul Johnson, trombonist Roger Bissell, trombone, Chris Brengle on the piano, Bruce Lett on bass, and singer Melony Collins.
These show stoppers had the audience “in the swing” and crying for more at the end of this incredible performance.
The EPAS show is set for Jan. 28, and features "Banks and Shane" For more information, visit www.englewoodpas.org, email epas1@verizon.net, or call 941-473-2787.
