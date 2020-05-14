Drivers, cyclists and walkers headed to and from Manasota Key should be aware of some construction work on the way.
Charlotte County workers are tearing out and replacing broken segments of the cement sidewalks on Beach Road. The sidewalks are between State Road 776 and the second bridge on the way to the beach.
The work began Thursday morning and is projected to continue through Friday. Workers may be on the job anytime between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
"Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays," county officials said. "Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area."
For information, contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.Doherty@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
