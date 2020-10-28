ENGLEWOOD — Work on new sidewalks along Sunnybrook Boulevard is nearing completion.

Charlotte County is winding down its $910,555 project for 6-foot-wide, three-quarter-mile-long sidewalks along two of Englewood East's business streets: Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards. The sidewalks on both boulevards link State Road 776 with Willmington Boulevard.

The project is paid for through the Englewood East streets and drainage taxing unit, into which property owners in that neighborhood contribute through their tax bills.

The Spinnaker sidewalk project began in April and was completed in the beginning of July, when workers moved to Sunnybrook. The work includes pouring concrete for the sidewalks and driveway connections, smoothing out drainage ditches and replacing sod. Workers are completing the last few sections, near the Winn-Dixie Store at Sunnybrook and State Road 776.

Project completion is scheduled for next month.

Gulf Cove sidewalks


Charlotte County reported that designs are complete for future sidewalk expansions in West County:

• David Boulevard from Holton Terrace to Foresman Boulevard.

• Gillot Boulevard from S.R. 776 to David Boulevard.

• Foresman Boulevard from David Boulevard to Holton Terrace.

• Holton Terrace from Foresman Boulevard to David Boulevard.

The funding for these segments comes is $2.5 million and comes from the Gulf Cove street and drainage taxing unit. No date has been scheduled for the start of construction.

