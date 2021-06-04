Signs favorable for a red tide-free weekend

Now that the summer rainy season is kicking off, it is hard to predict how nutrient-rich freshwater flushing into the Gulf will affect the toxic red tide algae in area waters.
But from all indications, this weekend should be a good one for Charlotte and Sarasota beach-goers. Both counties are clear of red tide this week.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts water samples taken in the last eight days from Naples to Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg.
While Tampa Bay, Pine Island Sound and Naples are seeing medium and high concentrations of red tide, samples from Boca Grande north to Longboat Key were free or only saw background counts — less than 1,000 cells per liter of water.
The red tide algae is natural to the Gulf. However, in stronger concentrations, the red tide algae, Karenia brevis, releases toxic gases that can cause respiratory irritation, coughing, tearing eyes and scratchy throats, for people and animals on the shore, and it can kill marine life, including fish, sea turtles and marine mammals.
The concentrations in Lee and Collier counties are more diluted than they have been in last few weeks, but they are thick enough to be detected. A water sample taken at the Naples Pier turned up medium concentration, 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter of water.
Water samples from Pine Island Sound saw several samples with low concentrations, while others appeared free of red tide.
Along the south shore of Tampa Bay, east of U.S. 275 and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, four water samples turned up medium counts of red tide, six with low counts, three with no more than background counts.
