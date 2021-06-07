ENGLEWOOD — Whether it was accidental or deliberate, signs are down along Old Englewood Avenue.
Linda Schilke, an Artists Avenue resident, drove to the corner of Old Englewood Avenue Sunday and saw that someone had run down three metal traffic signs — one at the corner warning Old Englewood Road motorists to watch out for pedestrians, another calling for motorists to slow to 30 mph on a curve, and a no-parking sign.
The signs and their steel poles were down in the grass in the right of way Monday, suggesting a vehicle ran them over.
"We don't know when it happened," said Schilke's husband, Don. "We go by there nearly every day. The last time I saw the signs up was Thursday or Friday."
Sarasota County Public Works confirmed Monday that it had no reports of those signs or any other signs being run down in the Englewood area. A crew was sent to inspect and replace the downed signs, county spokeswoman Brianne Grant said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
