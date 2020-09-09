ENGLEWOOD — Signs at Indian Mound Park warn visitors not to destroy of disturb unmarked human burial sites.
Sarasota County has been using these signs around the county for more than a decade, including at Indian Mound Park in Englewood. Maybe they're just small enough to go unnoticed for years until someone wonders what they are all about.
Indian Mound Park, south of Dearborn Street on the bank of Lemon Bay, has amenities like a public boat ramp with boat trailer parking, picnic pavilions, a restroom, a historical nature trail and access to the bay.
It also has a midden site with artifacts dating back as far as 1000 BC to about 1350 AD. The midden's mound shape was created by native Americans piling up refuse, mostly shells from the clams and oysters and other shellfish they ate. The people were attracted to the area because of the resources in the bay and on the land. Many of the places they inhabited along the shoreline were disturbed as developers dug canals and created neighborhoods.
According to local historian and longtime Sun columnist Diana Harris, many archaeologists surmise the Calusa people built the midden, while others say it was the Timucuas. No one really knows.
The midden at Indian Mound Park was excavated in the mid-1960s, and archaeologists learned there were three mounds built on top of each other. The bottom mound was a human burial pit, which makes it unusual.
"The bones of more than 200 people that were found indicated the people to be short and stocky," Harris wrote in 2019. "Endless amounts of shell tools and pot shards were also found. The quality of the pottery was quite high. Some patterned shards were discovered, which are much more unusual finds than just plain shards.
When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dug out the channel for the Intracoastal Waterway through the middle of Lemon Bay, some of the material was placed around the mound, giving it a solid connection to the mainland and enlarging what would eventually become the public park.
The Florida statute 872-05 listed on the new signs says it's illegal to disturb a burial site. If found guilty it's a third-degree felony for "any person who willfully and knowingly disturbs, destroys, removes, vandalizes, or damages an unmarked human burial."
Signs are installed when the county is notified that there's illegal digging on site.
The statute also says, "when an unmarked human burial is discovered other than during an archaeological excavation authorized by the state or an educational institution, all activity that may disturb the unmarked human burial shall cease immediately."
Other burial sites
People have discovered the remains of native inhabitants around Englewood in other places. Some were found in 1926 at Englewood Beach that show signs of being buried there between 1600 and 1800, after the Spanish arrived. In the 1980s, another group of skeletal remains belonging to 120 people was found in the middle of Manasota Key, dating around 120 AD.
Another burial ground has been discovered more recently. So far, six sets of human remains have been found a few hundred yards off the Gulf coast at what's called the Manasota Key Offshore archaeological site. This discovery is underwater and originally thought to be 8,000 years old. Researchers recently discovered a charred wood fragment from the site that carbon-tested to be 8,200 to 8,900 years old. The people were buried there when the coast was several miles west of where it is now, and the site was an inland freshwater pond.
Withn COVID-19, the archeologists haven't been able to travel, so they are in the lab reviewing what they've already uncovered from the site.
In the past, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have responded to calls of unauthorized diving. Researchers have also discovered signs of some looting at the site which is now closely monitored around the clock.
