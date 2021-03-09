ENGLEWOOD — Blow, eastern winds, blow. Push red tide further offshore.
The toxic red tide algae is here — whether beachgoers feel it or not is another question.
Charlotte County posted signs at Englewood Beach this week, alerting people that the toxic algae has been detected in recent water samples drawn from the Gulf.
The good news is the steady eastern wind Tuesday morning kept the beach air clear of the airborne toxins that can lead to coughing, respiratory and other ailments in humans.
Also, the reports are good on habforecast.org, which posts a map anticipating red tide conditions on beaches throughout Southwest Florida. With steady winds from the east and northeast, beachgoers have a "very low" chance of feeling the effects of red tide for at least the next two days.
But that doesn't mean the algae isn't present.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts on myfwc.com an interactive maps with the results of water samples taken in the last eight days. The map is updated every weekday evening at 5 p.m.
Tuesday morning, the map showed water samples taken from Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key to Vanderbilt Beach in Naples turned up varying concentrations of red tide cells.
The water sample from Blind Pass Beach, taken Monday, turned up very low concentrations of red tide, 1,000 to 10,000 cells per liter of water.
Eight days ago, a water samples taken from Englewood Beach and in Lemon Bay at Stump Pass turned up medium concentrations, 100,000 to 1 million cells per liter of water.
Last week, low concentrations, 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water, were detected in samples taken from the Tom Adams Bridge and off Stump Pass Beach State Park. Water samples taken from Placida Harbor and Gasparilla Sound show similar concentrations of red tide.
While the red tide algae, Karenia brevis, is naturally present in the Gulf in concentrations of less than a 1,000 cells per liter of water, medium to high concentrations — those more than a million cells in a liter of water — can lead to coughing, respiratory irritation and fatigue, and other ailments in humans. The toxins are often released when winds and waves break up the cells.
Fish and other marine life, including marine mammals, can die from intense red tide blooms.
For updated reports and to learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
