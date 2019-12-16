ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society hopes people are ready for an old-fashion sing-a-long tonight.
Historical Society members have much to celebrate with the Englewood community.
The Christmas Sing-A-Long begins 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 17, at Englewood's Historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., (State Road 776).
Inviting the public to the 90-year-old building — Englewood's oldest house of worship — is a major accomplishment in light of an arduous two-year journey the Historical Society undertook to see it settled into its "forever home" beside the equally historic Lemon Bay Cemetery.
Two years ago, the Historical Society faced a conundrum. For years, the small group leased the building for $1 per year from CrossPoint Church of the Nazarene on West Green Street. But that arrangement ended when the church decided to expand its school on their property.
The Historical Society faced a dilemma whether to demolish the building or save it. The Historical Society members decided to save the building by moving it.
The Lemon Bay Cemetery trustees agreed to donate property to the Historical Society at the cemetery so that they could ensure Englewood's first church would have a "forever home." In the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2018, the 90-year-old church building completed its laborious 1-mile, four-hour journey from West Green Street to the cemetery.
The Historical Society has enjoyed strong community support.
Thanks to private donations, grants, in-kind services and other contributions, the Historical Society has been able to stay the course. Still, Historical Society is expecting to face some debt. How much, they do not know yet. Now that the church is settled and safe for future generations, soon after the New Year's, Historical Society members will reevaluate and plan for the future.
"We will be standing back and looking at the big picture," board member Esther Horton said. She's hopes the Historical Society can build upon its community support. "We want the building used and appreciated by the community."
Horton described Englewood's historic church building as old and strong and lasting.
"It could have been blown away a thousand times," she said.
For more information about the sing-a-long or the Green Street Church and Museum, visit lemonbayhistory.com, or call 305-504-7220.
