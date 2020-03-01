The Englewood AMVETS Post 777 hosted a hugely successful variety show fundraiser at the Englewood Event Center on Thursday night. The full house of more than 300 thoroughly enjoyed songs masterly performed by local professional performers. Patrons could be heard singing along to many oldies. Proceeds from this show will go toward the expansion of the AMVETS facility 3386 N. Access Road in Englewood East. For more about the organization or to see their calendar of events, visit the post or amvets777.org or call 941-460-8755.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments