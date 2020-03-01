The Englewood AMVETS Post 777 hosted a hugely successful variety show fundraiser at the Englewood Event Center on Thursday night. The full house of more than 300 thoroughly enjoyed songs masterly performed by local professional performers. Patrons could be heard singing along to many oldies. Proceeds from this show will go toward the expansion of the AMVETS facility 3386 N. Access Road in Englewood East. For more about the organization or to see their calendar of events, visit the post or amvets777.org or call 941-460-8755.
Singing for AMVETS Post 777
- PHOTOS PROVIDED BY DAVID PULASKI
-
- Updated
- 0
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.