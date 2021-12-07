SARASOTA — Despite vociferous opposition from residents, the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to put a repeal of the single-member districts provision on the ballot again.
The special election will take place March 8, when a Sarasota County Schools tax referendum election is also scheduled.
Residents who voted for and supported single-member districts showed up once again to urge commissioners to reject the path they appeared ready to follow and were scathing in their criticism that commissioners were even considering the idea.
Arleen Levy, the first speaker to address commissioners during the public hearing, set the tone.
“The arrogance of the Sarasota County commissioners is appalling," Levy said. "Your effort to thwart that vote is evidence of your disrespect.”
Other speakers were equally as critical.
Among the words: “Dismissive,” “insulting,” a “power grab.” Another attempt to retain power and control were common words sprinkled among the comments.
“How did we get to a place where you stubbornly defy the voters’ will?” Pat Rounds asked.
Rounds referenced Commissioner Nancy Detert, who was elected to the Florida Statehouse and Florida Senate from a district.
“Now it’s bad government,” Rounds said rhetorically, echoing Detert’s words from a prior commission meeting.
Kindra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, led the 2018 drive to change the way commissioners were elected.
“I hope we can keep single-member districts for the health of this county,” Muntz said.
But the pleas of the 26 people supporting single-member districts was ignored.
“We’re not doing anything. We’re simply allowing you to express your preference,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said. “We’re giving you the opportunity to vote for or against.”
Cutsinger was elected in 2020 under the single-member district system, and said again that while he represented a district, he served all the residents of the county.
Since the measure was passed overwhelmingly by county voters in 2018, commissioners have made clear their distaste for the new system of electing commissioners where only residents of a commission district vote to elect commissioners, instead of commissioners facing all the voters of the county.
The system is similar to the manner in which state representatives and senators and representatives of Congress are elected.
