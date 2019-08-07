ENGLEWOOD — Last week, John Radkins wanted to enter the Mayor for a Day race, but he was a little busy.
Someone surrendered a dog and 10 of her puppies to Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, where Radkins has been the executive director for nearly a year.
"All at once, I went from entering the race to bottle feeding," Radkins said. "There are five of us who are fostering these puppies before they can be placed in a permanent home. When you are talking about adoption, it's usually about a rescue, rehab and rehome."
The 63-year-old said members of the EARS board of directors and his friends encouraged him to enter the busy Mayor's race as part of the Pioneer Day's festivities. The winner will be unveiled at the start of the Cardboard Boat Races on Sept. 1 at Ann and Chuck Dever Memorial Park on San Casa Drive in Englewood.
In addition to leading EARS, which is what he's fundraising for through his mayoral campaign, Radkins is also a member of a rescue in Turks and Caicos Islands. He opened his home to a feral rescue dog from the island that lived in a landfill. The dog had acid burns, had two types of mange and was nothing but skin and bones.
"Someone with a good heart rescued it so that it could die at a home instead of a landfill," Radkins said. "But here's the thing, the dog didn't die and was finally able to be adopted. Today, you couldn't tell that dog was in such bad shape and so close to death.
Radkins said money from his fundraising efforts will go to the day to day operations of EARS which is a care-for-life animal rescue and sanctuary dedicated to finding "forever homes" for homeless cats and dogs.
"We couldn't do this animal rescue if it weren't for the people who foster the animals until they are placed in a home," he said. "So often a dog will come to us from a bad situation. The dog may not have had any social interaction with other people, pets or children. We work on socializing the dog so that it will be able to be comfortable and share a home with others."
Radkins was the last to enter the race for mayor. He's joined by Mark Rennie, president of Englewood Helping Hand in Englewood; Leslie Brown, of the Leslie Brown Team at Keller Williams Realty Gold; Candace Stevens, owner of Wiseguys Barbershop in Englewood East; Kendra Porter of Porter Contracting; and Kristina Watts, Business Development officer at Englewood Bank & Trust.
Each dollar a candidate collects counts as one “vote” and 100% of all funds will be donated to their charities. The winner will also ride in the Pioneer Days Parade on Labor Day Monday.
All six candidates are preparing for their first "mayoral debate" at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at The End Zone, 2440 S. McCall Road.
"The End Zone will have a full menu available and hope everyone will come early for dinner and drinks," said Chris Phelps, Pioneer Days organizer.
The second debate is set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 at The Waverly Restaurant and Bar, 2095 N. Beach Road at Englewood Beach.
"We encourage the candidates to invite their family and friends to attend and support their favorite candidate," Phelps said. "These debates are open to everyone and hope all will come out and watch the fun of six community-minded people raising money for each of their selected local charities which will receive 100% of all funds collected. Anyone can donate to any or all of the candidates. There is no limit as to how much one can give. Every one of the charities supports Englewood and provides services to those in need."
