ENGLEWOOD — Rob Kruzel hopes to convince Charlotte County to replace the damaged and shut-down skate hockey rink at Tringali Recreation Center.
Whether the county will replace the outdoor hockey rink is up in the air — so is where any new rink should be located.
Kruzel, president of the Tringali Hockey and Sports League, will make his case for the funding of a new skate-hockey rink to the county 1-percent Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group that is meeting meet 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The advisory group will also consider the appropriateness of sales tax funding for pedestrian-traffic bridges in the Parkside Community Development Area in Port Charlotte, and countywide security upgrades for schools throughout the county.
The county intends to present voters with a referendum to extend the existing sales tax on the November ballot. The advisory group is preparing a recommended list of projects to be funded with the sales tax. County commissioners, however, decide which projects will be funded.
Kruzel has been gathering construction estimates, ranging from $600,000 to $700,000, from contractors capable of replacing the outdoor hockey rink, including one contractor who completed similar work for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the National Hockey League.
Charlotte County staff, however, believes the costs could exceed $2 million.
Second option
“We pulled together a team from Community Services staff and the Facilities Construction & Maintenance Dept to review the needed items to demo, design, permit and construct a new rink with a roof at the current location,” Community Services Director Tommy Scott wrote in an email to Kruzel.
“When we completed that review, we came to an estimate of $2.2 million dollars. In addition, we identified some underlying issues with the current site that will continue to make the site a challenge,” Scott said. “Specifically the water table and stormwater management.”
He offered an alternative.
“We identified a possible alternative location at G.C. Herring Park,” Scott suggested. “That park also has been submitted for a 2020 1-percent Local Option Sales Tax project. We determined that to add the rink with a roof to the previously submitted sales tax project, we would need an additional $2 million.
“Again, this is just an alternative that could work,” Scott said.
He told the Sun Friday, “Staff evaluated if there are any (West) County parks as possible alternative sites, and G.C. Herring Park (was) identified.”
The G.C. Herring Park is Rotonda West, tucked away on Indiana Road, off the Cape Haze Drive circle and adjacent to American Legion Post 113.
In the early 1970s, the park was built as the track-and-field and obstacle course complex for the ABC Sports “Superstars” show. Athletes from a wide range of professional sports would compete in feats of speed, strength and athleticism, and the competition would be aired nationally, partially as a promotional tool for the new Rotonda West development. When the “Superstars” left, the park served for a time as the home field for the Englewood Cats youth football program. Recently, it has been used by radio-controlled car enthusiasts to run their vehicles.
Community Services made a $2.2 million sales tax request to renovate the park with new playgrounds, sport courts, trails, a pavilion and other amenities.
Kruzel presented his board Scott’s suggestion. The board split. Kruzel is among the board members who want the rink at Tringali.
“The Tringali Center is a very high-traffic area, a better location,” Kruzel suggested. He questioned how Rotonda West residents would feel about added traffic traipsing through their residential neighborhoods.
The popularity of the Tringali hockey rink is not limited to Kruzel and his group. More than 1,500 people signed a “Help Save Tringali Hockey Rink” petition on www.change.org.
For information about the focus group and proposed sales tax projects, call Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or email her at Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Charlotte County also posted information under “Hot Topics” on www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
