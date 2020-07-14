ENGLEWOOD — SKY Academy Englewood will start the school year Aug. 10, but the school is giving parents options about how they want their children to attend.
“Just a month ago, the numbers in Florida and Sarasota looked a lot different than they do today, or how they will look tomorrow,” Sky Academy principal John Bailey said in a letter sent out to parents of all the charter school’s students.
“The big question is what does it look like three weeks from now when we are getting ready to open school and welcome back students?” Bailey said.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, students will be able to attend classes in person or remotely.
Attending classes
• Students attending classes will have their temperatures taken before they enter the school. Parents of students whose temperatures of 100.4 degrees will be expected to pick up their child. The student is required to stay home until he or she is “fever-free” for 72 hours without medication.
• All students riding school buses will be required to wear masks. Students will be encouraged to wear masks in the hallways between classes.
• The school is installing 20 touch-free hand sanitizer stations throughout the school.
• Teachers will greet all students with hand sanitizer before they enter classrooms.
• Transparent desk shields will be provided for each student that will be carried by students to each of their classes.
• Chromebook laptops will be assigned to each student that will be carried to each class to help eliminate sharing electronic devices.
• A deep cleaning of the school will take place each night, using electrostatic mister to disinfect surfaces.
• Students will be separated in the cafeteria “as best as possible.” The school will utilize additional outdoor seating.
• The current locker room setup will not be used at the start of school.
Remote classes
• A schedule will be created. Students will be required to attend for a minimum of five hours of instruction each day.
• Student attendance will be taken each class period.
• Students will be assigned specific times to log in to remote platforms in order to actively participate in teacher-directed lessons, discussions and other activities. The students are expected to participate through remote digital platforms (Google Meet, Zoom or other video conference platforms.)
• Remote students, just like those in a traditional school setting, will be expect to complete assignments daily.
• Utilizing digital platforms will allow remote students to interact with other classmates and to work on group projects.
• The same class activities and instruction will be offered to remote students. The same expectations of student behavior and performance will be required of the remote students.
• Grades will follow the same structure and expectations as students are accustomed to at the Sky Academy.
• Remote students will be able to transition back to classes after notifying and allowing the school to prepare a student class schedule.
SKY Academy Englewood is at 881 S. River Road. For more information, call 941-999-4775 or visit www.skyatthey.com/englewood/.
