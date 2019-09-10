ESskygasleak091119a

Students at Englewood SKY Academy on River Road, returned back into the building after Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Caswell Coley, who works at the school, smelled a strong odor of gas in the building earlier Tuesday morning.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy Caswell Coley smelled a strong odor of gas at Englewood SKY Academy Tuesday morning. Students were quickly evacuated to a shaded area.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Englewood Fire Station 71 responded to the school off of River Road, along with employees from Calkins Gas.

"The gas and power lines were checked by the fire and gas company, and we received the all-clear about an hour and a half later," said John Bailey, SKY Academy principal. "We immediately sent a robocall to all parents. Then we followed it up with another call once the building was safe and clear."

Bailey said the gas odor didn't originate in the building, but it was outside.

"The wind blew it into our building and some of the teachers also smelled it," he said. "So for safety precautions, we evacuated students and called 911 and the school district."

Bailey said students are used to safety drills. In addition to newly mandated drills for shootings, students participate in safety drills twice a year. 

"I think today's drill counts as a real one," he said. "We allowed students to use their cell phones to call their parents and tell them they were safe. We also understood if any parents wanted to pick up their children. However, once we got the all clear, we carried on with fourth period — and then ate ziti for lunch."

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments