ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY girls soccer team continued its undefeated ways Tuesday with an impressive 7-0 victory over host Palmetto Charter.
Jacoby Maldonado continued her outstanding offensive play for the winners, scoring six goals. Bellas Swelland scored the other goal. Englewood SKY is now 6-0.
“Offensively, we had a great game,” said SKY girls coach Erica Olson. “We had a few breakdowns on defense but were able to recover well and Maddy Reis-Elbara played well in goal, stopping every offensive attack.
Overall, a great game was played and the team worked together very well to bring home the victory.”
Maldonado is having a great season. She has scored 11 goals in the past two matches.
Boys team wins
The Storm boys won their first match of the season, defeating Palmetto Charter in a close match, 2-1. Braden Krejci scored both Englewood SKY goals and the Storm defense held tough against the host’s offense.
The SKY boys team (1-4) started the season slowly, but has improved and has been competitive in most of its matches. It lost to Team Success 2-0 last week, but had numerous chances to score.
The Storm boys and girls team will host area rival Imagine School of North Port at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Englewood Sport Park.
